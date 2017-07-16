Club blazes new Seven Mile trail

Bikers tyre’d of riding the same trails have a new one to try out.

Queenstown Mountain Bike Club has built a track at Seven Mile featuring berms, rollers and table-top jumps.

The Jack B Nimble line, which opened earlier this month, is through 250 metres of pine forest.

Club member Lance Brown says it cost $35,000 – mostly funded from the club’s coffers.

It’s one of many tracks on the Department of Conservation recreation reserve on the Glenorchy-Queenstown Road.

The track is technical and rated grade four – an intermediate trail.

“[It’s for riders] looking to progress their skills and learn to jump and get their bikes off the ground.

“The second stage of the project, Cool Runnings, is going to be more for the beginner-level biker.

“A lot of features on the track will be quite a bit smaller and quite rounded and really rolling.

“There will be that progression from one to the other track.”

Brown expects stage two to kick off next month.

Jack B Nimble was designed and developed by Phat Lines boss Nathan Greenwood.

Outside Sports helped out by raising nearly $3000 and SkyCity Queenstown Casino also gave the club a small grant.

Brown says QTMBC isn’t finished and the wheels are in motion for more tracks.

Those plans include pushing higher up the hill to get more vertical drops. It would allow them to open up links and new lines on the west and eastern sides of the reserve.

“Sustainable trail construction is a prec-edent of the QTMBC, so taking care of what we have is just as important as the new stuff.

“So much volunteer input makes this achievable, but there are always challenges and things to juggle to keep everyone happy,” Brown says.

