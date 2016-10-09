Firm moves into installation

An insulated foundation supplier is now offering the whole shebang.

When it was founded in 2013, MAXRaft would supply the foundation as a kitset for builders to install – sometimes with the Queenstown company’s help.

Now it’s dipping into installation, providing every-thing from the concrete to labour.

Where 18 months ago it was supplying to builders 90 per cent of the time, it’s now installing half its foundations.

MAXRaft boss Henry Edney, who owns five per cent of the company, says the company has made a raft of decisions over the past couple of years to expand.

It started with three staffers in its Queenstown office in 2013. Now, it has 11 full-time staff in the resort, an office in Christchurch and work in Auckland and Wellington.

However, Queenstown’s still home to 40 per cent of its business, he says.

MAXRaft – which has the only fully-insulated foundation in the country – is unrivalled by competitors, Edney says, because its insulation goes to the edge of the foundation.

That means heat won’t be lost out the side. However, this became slightly problematic.

The edging of the foundation must be protected, usually by plaster, which sent the price skyrocketing.

Edney says people were having to pay an extra $2500 to $3000 to have it “coated” which worked against the company’s affordability scheme.

But now MAXRaft offers a pre-coated system at no extra cost.

Edney says the company’s directors, father-son duo Gary and Jeremy Lonsdale and husband-wife duo Fraser and Abi Mackenzie, aim to corner five per cent of New Zealand’s foundation market by 2018.

The goal doesn’t seem far from reach.

MAXRaft was just named the fastest growing manufacturer at the Deloitte regional awards and was 33rd in the overall Deloitte Fast 50 index last year.

Next up the company’s set its sights on Australia.

Edney says there are already a few irons in the fire.

