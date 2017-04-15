Bun battle begins

Battle of the Buns is back.

The Mountain Scene competition, with More FM, started on Thursday and has 11 burger boasters on board.

Winnies Gourmet Pizza Bar chef de partie Ben Kellett reckons his sweet cajun chicken thigh burger is a cut above the rest.

“It’s the perfect combination of sweet, spicy and smoky.”

Each eatery comes up with its own creation.

The judges’ choice award winner will receive $500 of radio advertising.

The people’s choice award winner gets six months’ free advertising with the Scene.

Scene sales boss Emma McDermott says: “It’s a good chance for locals and restaurants to spice it up and get involved in the community”

Participating eateries are: Winnies, The World Bar and Restaurant, Smith’s Craft Beer House, The Grille by Eichardt’s, Public Kitchen and Bar, Coalfire, Hilton Queens-town Resort & Spa, Slow Cuts, The Ballarat Tra-ding Co, Atlas Beer Cafe and Flame Bar and Grill.

mandy.cooper@scene.co.nz