Building’s neighbourly label

Tourism company Skyline Enterprises’ striking new $8 million-plus Queenstown lakefront building is being officially named Eichardt’s.

The contemporary-looking building’s name associates it with its historic neighbour, the five-star Eichardt’s Private Hotel.

There’s also a tenancy connection.

The new Eichardt’s houses the hotel’s $10,000-a-night The Penthouse, two first-floor suites and its ground-floor restaurant, The Grille.

The other ground-floor tenants are the relocated Louis Vuitton retail outlet and fashion store World.

The design, by award-winning local architect Michael Wyatt, who’s moved his offices into the first floor, has attracted comment for its trapezoid windows, in particular.

But that’s no problem for DowntownQT lobby group manager Steve Wilde.

“New architecture should stir emotion, and this one does just that,” he says.

“In years to come, it will be one of Queenstown’s most photographed buildings, just like its sister.”

Wilde also salutes the new pedestrian/vehicle shared-space streetscape in front of the two buildings on Marine Parade.

The streetscape – including adjusted road and footpath levels – was developed by Skyline and Queenstown’s council after 15 carparks were controversially removed.

Skyline executive chairman Mark Quickfall believes the building design and streetscape do the lakefront site justice, “so it can be enjoyed by everyone”.

“Feedback about the new shared space and streetscaping has been really positive.”

scoop@scene.co.nz