Bracing for the big race

Final preparations are in full swing for first-time marathon runner Kris Barr.

The Station info centre boss, who turned 40 earlier this month, admits he’s not a complete stranger to racing.

He’s completed what he calls a “hike” – the Shotover Moonlight Mountain Marathon, which took him about nine hours – a few 21km races and casual runs here and there.

In just one sleep Barr will run the Queenstown International Marathon – his first full marathon where it’s head down tail up, non-stop running.

“I suppose it’s been one of those things – it’s always been on my bucket list,” he says.

The Queenstowner of 15 years has watched his mates complete the scenic marathon course over the past two years and thought he was “missing out”.

Now it’s getting down to the wire and he’s confident he can get the job done.

“Nobody ever feels like they’ve done enough [training] and they should do more, but I think I should be OK.”

In 2011 he proposed to his wife, Maria, as she crossed the finish line at end of the Lake Hayes triathlon.

He promises there’ll be no surprises this time round while Maria’s on mum/support duty for the day with their two kids.

Barr is one of 9544 entrants who will race this weekend.

The AIA 10km race starts at 7.45am tomorrow followed by the NZ Sotheby’s RE half-marathon, Air New Zealand full marathon and the 2.2km Kids Run with prizegiving at 3.30pm.

mandy.cooper@scene.co.nz