Queenstown’s SITE Trampoline has re-opened in massive new premises in Frankton, after a $500,000 fit-out.

The business has more than quadrupled in size and now boasts seven Olympic-quality trampolines and a tramp park area, complete with foam pit and a $55,000 air bag.

Co-owner Clea Wood, whose partner Jens Groot founded the business in Glenda Drive in 2012, says overseas athletes will be attracted by their two Rebound Products’ super tramps – but it’s also perfect for kids and beginner bouncers.

“The new facility is up there with the best in the world.”

SITE Trampoline shares a cavernous building on Red Oaks Drive with Chipmunks, PowderPak snowboard centre, The Golf Refinery simulator and a boutique gym. The others are expected to open in the next month or so.

That building’s next to the Tony Quinn-owned karting and lazer tag facility Game Over Queenstown, which has been open a year.

Those buildings are part of a $50 million indoor fun precinct being developed at Remarkables Park by James Hennessy’s Willow Place Family Trust.

Hennessy: “It’s an opportunity for like-minded activities to be located together, which is convenient for users.”

He adds: “There was a gap in the market and it was a great opportunity to bring like activities to a central location, so that there is something for all members of family to do – rather than driving down a back alley at Glenda Dr and then going somewhere else on the other side of town.”

Resource consent’s been granted for a 1600sq m third building, which will host Clip ‘N Climb and other recreational activities.

david@scene.co.nz