Boozer in do-up

Queenstown’s Pig & Whistle Pub is in the middle of a makeover.

Renovations, under new Christchurch co-owners James Murdoch and Gareth Bull, have been in full swing since last Monday.

The revamp includes a new kitchen, sound system, purpose-built stage and lighting.

The back bar layout’s changed and menus have been refreshed.

Full TAB betting services have also been added.

Bull says they want to “keep the brand, invest in the brand and just refine and improve the offerings”.

Importantly, the pub’s name will stay the same.

The Pig has been closed during the day to allow for renovations, but opens at 4pm.

Murdoch didn’t want to say how much it was costing the publicans but Bull says they’re investing “heavily”.

The pub has switched breweries to Lion from DB – but Bull says prices won’t be going up.

He hoped most of the hard yakka would have been done by yesterday: “It’s been a full-on couple of weeks.”

Murdoch also owns Christ-church’s Carlton Bar & Eatery. Bull’s his operations boss.

They took over Pig & Whistle from Queenstown’s Barry Ellis on June 14.

