Big-hearted giver counts her blessings

It’s better to give than to receive, it’s said. One of Queenstown’s most prolific givers, however, is receiving special recognition for her philanthropy today. Baskets of Blessing coordinator Tam Schurmann discusses her charity with Philip Chandler

Imagine how you’d feel receiving a basket of goodies when you or your family were going through a rough patch.

That’s happened now to more than 1000 Queenstowners, thanks to the Baskets of Blessing programme founded by a local of only four years, Tam Schurmann.

Feelings of gratitude from many of these recipients have seen her become one of the most-nominated volunteers for today’s Real Journeys Thank You Cruise.

She and 89 other Good Samaritans around the lower South Island are receiving a free cruise on the historic Earnslaw steamship in the lead-up to the Queenstown Winter Festival fireworks display.

Schurmann explains she started Baskets of Blessing after receiving gifts from strangers at two low points in her life.

In her native South Africa, she became a full-time carer for her mum, who was struck down with a brain tumour.

“I was given a small basket, nothing of monetary value but such a lovely gift, by a little lady down the road – we had no idea who she was.”

After shifting 10 years ago to Auckland – along with hubby Eddie and elder daughter Jessie, and after giving birth to her other daughter Nina – their savings back home were wiped out by a financial scam.

Schurmann: “Again, an anonymous person arrived at my door with some baby goods.

“Both those events struck me and lifted me at two very difficult times of my life, and so I started putting together baskets for other people that I heard about.”

After a year or so of running Baskets just by herself, her family moved to Queenstown after her husband got a job at Lakes District Hospital.

She put a call out for volunteers and was “absolutely blown away” at the response from the local community.

Schurmann sends out nomination forms for people to nominate someone they think deserves a gift basket.

She then puts out a call for gifts or donations, and once a month asks for volunteers to pack the baskets.

Sometimes people bring donations. Sometimes they stay for six hours and help.

Children often come along, too.

Between 15 and 30 baskets are delivered each time.

Each basket contains 20 to 50 items such as magazines, home-made jams and chutneys, baking, fruit and veges, soaps, candles, notebooks, pens and DVDs.

“We do personalise them so we do ask for dietary requirements, what the person enjoys – if we know it’s gardening, we might organise a voucher for a garden centre.”

Meals and groceries are sometimes also delivered, on an ad hoc basis, along with baskets for hospital patients.

“I’ve been surprised at how much need there is and also what people go through behind closed doors.

“You drive around Queenstown and everyone looks happy, and then you deliver a basket and realise this is a family with an unwell baby or both parents have been struck down with illness.

“A lot of people are falling between the cracks in terms of getting financial help.”

Many Queenstowners are cut off from immediate family, Schurmann notes, citing foreigners working here, in particular, as being particulary vulnerable when a family tragedy strikes.

She believes Baskets of Blessing is building empathy in the community.

She’s amazed how often recipents turn around and become volunteers – “it’s that lovely circle”.

“We’re hoping later in the year to start regularly providing meals for families going through tough financial times or with a sick child.

“And we want to support people with long-term illnesses more, by getting gardening companies to help, house-cleaning and all that sort of stuff.”

Schurmann’s also had requests to roll out the programme through the country.

Baskets of Blessing has grown hugely in a short time, she says.

“The community’s the engine behind it – I’m just the coordinator.

“It’s been the biggest privilege to see the real heart behind Queenstown – people are so incredibly generous in this town.”

scoop@scene.co.nz

Real Journeys Thank You Cruise-goers

Name of Nominee Volunteering nominated for

Ngaire Hayes Altrusa Queenstown

Amy Wilson White Arrowtown Rugby Club

James Shaw (Jim) Arrowtown Volunteer Fire Brigade

Natalie Astin Aspiring Beginnings, Albert Town

Michelle Wallis Balfour Rugby Club

Tam Schurmann Baskets of Blessing, Queenstown

Haylee-Chanel Someon Bluff Community Volunteer

Tereza Jaresova Cardrona Adaptive Ski Programme

Ben Suncin Challenge Wanaka

Brendan Quill Charity Auctioneer

Richie Heap Charity Auctioneer

Kathy Buckham Citizens Advice Bureau

Helen Hay Citizens Advice Bureau

Betty Hannan Citizens Advice Bureau

Chris Ferguson Citizens Advice Bureau

Rachel Rose Citizens Advice Bureau

Lynette Carroll Citizens Advice Bureau

Dianna Hubbarb Citizens Advice Bureau

Vicki Tunnicliffe Citizens Advice Bureau

Jane Green Citizens Advice Bureau

Samara Fauer Citizens Advice Bureau

Barbara Syme Citizens Advice Bureau, Epilepsy Society, Can Shop

Carol Haig Clyde Play Centre

John Perkins Community Networks Wanaka

Liz English Community Networks Wanaka

Sophie Ward Community Networks Wanaka

BJ Smid Cromwell Men’s Basketball

Sharon Smid Cromwell Newcomers Group

Geoff Clear Cromwell Relay for Life

Francie Beggs Dunedin Forest & Bird Society

Jenna Sayer Frankton Golf Classic

Florence Micoud Friends of Wanaka Wastebusters, Plastic Bag Free Wanaka

Frances (Fran) McFarlane Friends of Wanaka Wastebusters, Plastic Bag Free Wanaka

Donna Hawkins Keil Furever Homes, Invercargill

Debbie Swain-Rewi Glenorchy Nurse Clinic

Joel Popplewell Happiness House, Queenstown

Colleen Carr Hawea Community Volunteer

Susan & Dean Allison Hawea Flat Sharing Shed

Brent McGearty Jellicoe Sea Scouts, Invercargill

Christine McIntosh KPCA Monday Work Party

Bill Godsall Multi-Sport Events Volunteer

Emma Wilson Music Instruction for Children

Anna Van Riel Plastic Bag Free Wanaka

Julia Milley Queenstown Cat Rescue

Ruth De Reus Queenstown Cat Rescue

Barbara Klee Queenstown Community Volunteer

Jan Maxwell Queenstown Community Volunteer

Kim Boyd Queenstown Hockey Club

Helen Munro Queenstown Hospice Shop

Pauline Shirley Queenstown Hospice Shop

Petra Hrbackova Queenstown Preschool Nursery

Andrew Barry Queenstown Volunteer Fire Brigade

Doug McKay Queenstown Volunteer Fire Brigade

Ryan Hill Queenstown Volunteer Fire Brigade

Tony O’Keefe Remarkables Adaptive Ski Programme

Melita Gizilis Showbiz Queenstown

Davey Hawken Snowdritfa, Wanaka

Wilma McDonald South Otago Forest & Bird

Darren Clay Southern Lakes Multi-Sport Club

Kay Searle St John Cromwell

Shona Blair St John Friends of Lakes District Hospital

Bev and Les Dawson St John Health Shuttle

Claudia Faichney St John Wakatipu

Wyndham Barkman St John Wanaka

Ryan Shaw Taieri College Rugby

Ian Turnbull and Jane Forsyth Te Kakano Aotearoa Native Plant Nursery

Jeanette Robertson The Entertainers

Chris Prudden Wakatipu Alpine Search & Rescue

Nanette Bedington Wakatipu Buddy Programme

Chris Blackford Wakatipu Community Volunteer

Simon Hayes Wakatipu Community Volunteer

Tanya Surrey Wakatipu District Youth Trust

Mitch Backhouse Wakatipu Junior Basketball

Simon Boland Wakatipu Junior Golf Club

Elena Fitgerald Wakatipu Junior Rugby Club

Damien O’Connell Wakatipu Junior Rugby Club

Andrew Jolly (Jock) Wakatipu Rowing Club

Ed Halson Wakatipu Search & Rescue, Lakes District Air Rescue Trust

Fae Robertson Wakatipu Victim Support

Susan & Keith Milne Wakatipu Walkers Group

Lesley Boyd Wanaka Buddy Programme

Catherine Emerson Wanaka Junior Football Club

Ian Bell Wanaka Junior Football Club

Logan Curtis Wanaka Junior Football Club

Richard Vostermanns Wanaka Junior Football Club

Emily Wilson Wanaka Kids Club

Rachel Allibone Wanaka Playgroup