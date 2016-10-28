Big freeze on season passes

NZSki boss Paul Anderson says the company’s website has gone mental since 2017 season passes went on sale yesterday.

The frozen prices are partly attributed to more locals skiing and boarding Queenstown’s Coronet Peak and the Remarkables.

“We have had a great year with heaps more families signing up for season passes. They are getting up on the mountain more often and we love seeing smiling faces up there. With locals they bring their mates – that has given us a big lift in our visitation [numbers].”

An earlybird 3 Peak Pass for Queenstown, as well as Mt Hutt near Christchurch, is on sale for $599 giving users unlimited access from mid-June to early October.

The introduction of night flights to Queenstown Airport this year has also boosted the number of Aucklanders and Aussies buying season passes – eying up good value, Anderson adds.

He reckons it is good news for the town and community.

