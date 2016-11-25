Beer lovers, rejoice

Two Queenstown businessmen are reviving a beer festival in the resort, more than three years since the last one.

Smith’s Craft Beer House boss Chris Dickson and QT Event Management boss Malcolm Blakey are putting the finishing touches on the inaugural Queenstown Summer Beer Festival, being held at the Queenstown Rec Ground on January 14.

Six brewers from Queenstown and Wanaka – including Blakey’s new Cargo label – will showcase their wares alongside national breweries like 8 Wired, Panhead, Zephyr and Renaissance.

Cider and wine will also be on offer.

The family-friendly day-long event will feature eight different food vendors. Live music and entertainment is planned.

Blakey says the pair felt the time was right to dust off a beer festival for the resort.

“We decided it was a good time to put some-thing on to celebrate the new breweries producing great beer.”

A key feature of the festival would be a cashless pay system – ticket-holders will brandish electronic wrist bands loaded with cash, which will be scanned at the point of purchase.

Tickets cost $35 and go on sale next week through the Eventfinda website and at the Queenstown Events Centre.

ed@scene.co.nz