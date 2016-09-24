Beach-front Storm

Women’s clothing store Storm is the second tenant in a new central Queenstown development.

Mountain Scene revealed in April that international brand T2 was taking one of three tenancies in a $2 million Beach Street development by the Davies family – on the old Vudu Cafe site.

It’ll be joined by Storm – a chain owned by listed clothing giant Hallenstein Glasson Holdings – which confirms it’ll open its doors on September 29.

“We’ve been trying to get into Queenstown for four years,” boss Deborah Caldwell says.

“It’s been very difficult to get into but we feel it’ll be a very good market for us.”

Floor plans for the 90 square metre Queenstown shop show ivy walls and stencilled patterns.

Caldwell: “A lot of our trimmings that we use, we use a lot of texture so I’ve put that into the fitouts – so you’ll see a mix of metal and wood and concrete and a bit of greenery.”

Storm has 12 stores around in New Zealand and one in Melbourne, Australia. It targets mainly women in their 30s, pitching its clothes between regular chain stores and high-end boutiques.

Caldwell founded the Storm label in 2005 and its first store opened in Dunedin in 2012.

