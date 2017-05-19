Precision tricks from trials rider Danny MacAskill will provide a spark of inspiration for Queenstown’s biking community next week.

MacAskill’s around rural Scotland will be screened when the World Tour of Canada’s Banff Mountain Film Festival comes to Queenstown.

The popular annual festival, brought to New Zealand by the NZ Alpine Club, features 16 adventure films across next Wednesday and Thursday nights, at Queenstown Memorial Centre.

Queenstown organiser Nigel Lloyd says he’s worked hard with Banff to ensure a “100 per cent fresh and action-packed list of films”.

The stories of a wild sailing expedition from NZ to Patagonia, incredible teenage rock climbers, a Nepalese ultra-running star, and an indigenous community which transforms itself into a world-class MTB destination, will also feature alongside MacAskill.

Oh, and yes, he lands on the rail.

Tickets are $20 for club members/$25 non-members ($40 two nights) and sell out fast.

