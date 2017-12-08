Three years after his Queenstown houses burned to the ground, Iain Ballantyne still feels sick to the stomach.

The Scotsman, 63, was working in Australia when his neighbouring Fernhill properties were engulfed in a ferocious fire after a tenant left hot embers on the deck.

The houses were under-insured and he was left with a shortfall.

But, three years on from the May 2014 fire, he’s ready to rebuild on the site – albeit only one house.

He’s raised capital and is taking a second mortgage for a three-bed single-storey unit.

“It is a kick in the teeth,” he says.

“It has taken a couple of years and the hard part is trying to re-establish yourself … it has been tough.”

Ballantyne flew back to Queenstown last week to get his final ducks in a row with City Hall and building contractors.

“There is more anxiety because I am doing it remotely.

“I am depending on people doing a good job and sticking to the budget. You have allowed ‘X’ amount of money.”

He’s working with Jennian Homes Central Otago and gives them kudos for being affordable.

“They have been on the ball and hoping they can do it in the budget. I don’t want to be stressing any more.”

In the future he may subdivide the rest of the section – but this isn’t an option under current district plan rules.

Speaking to Scene “I still get sick to the stomach looking at it.”

He adds: “It’s actually gut-wrenching.

“Looking at 15 years of work, over-grown, charred, everything is a mess.”

The build starts in January and should be finished by August.