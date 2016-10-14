Aussie TV shoot hits Queenstown

A hit Australian thriller drama series is being shot in Queenstown and Central Otago.

Shooting on the second season of Channel Seven’s Wanted, starring New Zealand-born Aussie actress Rebecca Gibney, was due to start early this week but was postponed due to bad weather.

The first six-part series, aired on Australian TV early this year, involved two women – Lola Buckley, played by Gibney, and Chelsea Babbage, played by Geraldine Hakewill – running from the law after accidentally being involved in a fatal carjacking.

Gibney – best known for her roles in TV series The Flying Doctors, Halifax f.p. and Packed to the Rafters – is the show’s co-creator and co-producer, and is understood to have been living in Queenstown in recent months.

Wanted premiered in February to an audience of 1.18 million viewers and rave reviews.

The first series was shot in 60 locations, mostly in Queensland, over 10 weeks late last year.

Publicist Tamar Munch says the Queenstown shoot’s due to start late this week when the weather clears.

“Because of the nature of the show, [Seven Network] is keeping all of the location stuff quite under wraps.

“To go too much into detail might give a bit away.”

When the second season was confirmed in August, an Aussie viewer wrote on a website: “Love Wanted, just a pity its [sic] going to be filmed in New Zealand this series.

“Bang goes a few Aussie jobs.”

