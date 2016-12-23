Arthurs Point joins housing fast-track

Queenstown’s newest fast-tracked subdivision has hit the market.

Consent’s been lodged with City Hall for an 88-home special housing area called Bullendale, at Arthurs Point.

Plans show the site’s owner Riverton Queenstown Ltd wants to build 64 two- and three-bedroom houses while 24 would be one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The 14-house first stage is already being marketed online.

Interested buyers can now register for “house and land” packages – but it’s unclear where prices will start.

Ray White, the estate agency looking after sales, didn’t want to comment.

Developer Shane Fairmaid also declined to comment.

The consent submitted to council in October is more revealing.

It shows a 2.36ha proposed development with “modern alpine”, “villas” and “terrace” houses.

Units will range from 60 square metres to 165sq m.

The consent application says cladding materials “will generally be a mix of naturally-finished timbers, floated plaster, stone veneer and architectural profile roofing”.

The documents state: “The colour palette will be based around warm earthen tones to complement the picturesque nature of surroundings.”

The plan is to complete the development in four stages – with three-storeyed apartments being last.

The marketing bumph says: “A master-planned development, quality is evident in every design aspect of Bullendale.

“Residents will enjoy being surrounding by landscaped streetscapes and open spaces that complement the naturally stunning environs of Arthurs Point.

“Thoughtfully planned, natural-ised parks will be established for residents to enjoy from stage one of the development.”

The deadline for registering interest in stage one is February 14. louises@scene.co.nz