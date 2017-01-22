A local pooch hit his stride last weekend.

Alfie and his proud owner Flip Collins took out two agility classes, also nabbing a second for jumping, at the Southland Dog Agility Championships, in Invercargill.

Collins, founder of the Queenstown Dog Agility Club at Lake Hayes, says it was their best show to date, allowing them to graduate to intermediate level.

The 4-year-old Caboodle was up against 26 other mini canines running through tunnels, over jumps and seesaws – being judged on perfect execution and speed.

However, when the pair first started out together there were some teething issues.

“He didn’t like to stay in the ring – it took a while to train that.”

Collins, who has been in the resort since 2009 but is originally from the United Kingdom, dabbled in dog agility comps back in her homeland before starting the show round in New Zealand at the end of 2015.

The pair now travel as far as Christchurch for events.

All going well, she’s hoping to take Alfie to comps in the North Island next year.

