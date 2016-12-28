Alcohol ban now in force

Queenstowners are being reminded festive period booze restrictions are in place.

The alcohol ban bylaw, which covers Queenstown, Frankton, Arrowtown and Wanaka remain until January 6.

Acting Senior Sergeant Jon Bisset, of Queenstown, said police would be monitoring hot-spot areas, including the Village Green and Queenstown Bay.

“We do monitor it. We will be out patrolling and taking enforcement action where we need to. Ultimately, we want everyone to look after themselves.”

He said the influx of visitors to the resort during the summer season could lead to an increased number of incidents and police call-outs.

While the responsible drinking message was not new, he emphasised anyone celebrating over the New Year period should look after their mates and make sure they were safe.

Queenstown Lakes District Council staff will also be patrolling the CBD to ensure no-one is ignoring the ban.

Any breach may result in a fine of $250.

