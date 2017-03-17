Consent’s been lodged for a new Queenstown hotel, which will cost up to $10 million.

Builder Russell Lund, of Dunedin, wants to build two five-level buildings beside The Sherwood at Goldfield Heights.

Lund says his primary aim is to help alleviate the resort’s growing shortage of visitor accommodation – “the shortage is beyond serious”.

He plans a 34-room, four-and-a-half star apartment hotel.

Though the hotel’s designed for visitors, he’s asking to keep nine of the two-bedroom units for potential owner-occupiers.

Building costs are frightening off many would-be hotel developers, but Lund intends using Cross Laminated Timber which is cheaper than concrete.

“It’s quick to erect.

“It’s also very light, and your foundation systems can be much smaller. We’d like to be started before Christmas this year, but that depends entirely on the consent process.”

Ideally, he’d complete the first of two stages by the end of next year.

Lund’s company Sherwood Manor Properties formerly owned The Sherwood hotel.

He sold it to the current owners three years ago but kept the neighbouring tourist accomm-odation-zoned site on the corner of Golden Terrace and Goldfield Heights.

“We retained that land because we knew there’d be an opportunity to develop something special.”

Lund’s construction company has built The Forge building in Queenstown, the Peregrine Winery complex at Gibbston and Shotover Lodge at Arthurs Point.

He admits the proposed new hotel at Goldfield Heights breaches the council’s height limits.

In his resource consent application, his planning consultant argues that’s not significant due to the topography of the Goldfields area.

The consultant tries to prove the effect on each immediate neighbour is “no more than minor”, meaning the council could consider it as a non-notified application.

Lund says there’s also been a change in the immediate neighbourhood.

Along with the nearby Holiday Inn hotel, Ridge Resort and The Sherwood, many homes are now used for short-term visitor accommodation, often Airbnb, he notes.

He’s also proposing 23 on-site parks including the use of two car-stackers, which would be a Queenstown first.

The unnamed hotel, with distinctive saw-tooth rooflines, has been designed by Auckland architect Mahendra Daji.

The council’s urban design panel describes it as “a well considered and significant urban design contribution to the streetscape”.

