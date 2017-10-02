Unrequited love, but we’ll make it work QT

Queenstown, I love you.

Although, I’m not sure you completely love me back.

You’re a little like that super-hot girlfriend I was with, all too briefly, when I was 18.

Headstrong. Social. Independent. Happy to have me around but, you know, not too fussed.

This is a place with a few problems, obviously.

Affordable housing, dodgy rental stock, traffic, parking, runaway development, runaway tourism, freedom camping, lake snot, bulging schools, drink-drivers, tourist drivers, local drivers, the cost of living.

It’s becoming increasingly difficult for the average ratepayer to live here and get ahead. It’s like Queenstown itself doesn’t really care about us.

But that’s what we’re here for, going forward. To fight for you, the small rateable base burdened with maintaining Queenstown as one of the best tourist destinations in the world.

We want to hold the authorities and businesses to account for you, to get a fair deal.

And if you do anything stupid, illegal, dishonest or mean, we’ll call you out too.That’s only fair.

But we also want to celebrate your achievements, support your causes, and help you revel in living in one of the best places in earth.

So come into the office, pick up the phone, email or Facebook us, and tell us what you’re up to, or what you’re angry about.

We love a good story.

We also love a good bitch and moan.

It’s probably bad form to mention an ex. I’m very married to a beautiful wife with two gorgeous little daughters. We’re the archetypal Queenstown family. We’re not entirely Kiwi, we both work in town, and are building a house in an SHA.

Fortunately, the kids love getting the bus.

Not sure how they’ll feel about it two-hours-a-day, five-days-a-week, but we’ll see what happens with that.

I’m the new Otago Daily Times Queenstown bureau chief and Mountain Scene editor, by the way.

paul.taylor@scene.co.nz