Mike Ramsay: Bribes aplenty but beg for your share of cake

It’s illegal to bribe voters preceding an election. So why is it, that all the political parties promised more benefits to more people in the three months preceding the election, than in the entire three years beforehand?

The political sugar shop has been working overtime, creating a smorgasbord of promises to secure the peoples vote. Bribes, it seems, are very much a part of our political landscape, just so long as no actual cash changes hands.

The long called for visitor tax for our tourist regions remains in disarray. Government would rather loan us the money – albeit interest free, though still repayable at some future date – than allow us to actually raise money for our much needed infrastructure, from those who use it the most.

Visitors. Someone has to pay for it, and if its visitors that use it most, then that’s where the charges need to fall. Just about every other western tourism destination on the planet has visitor taxes, typically levied via accommodation providers. But not us. Are we so naïve? In Wellington, it seems the answer is: Yes. Current popular opinion seems to want the GST returned to the regions, from which it was taken. For us that’s around $250 million a year. But Governments are reluctant to hand back any taxes, and there are many hands in the air for a bigger share of the national tax cake.

Health being near the top of the list. If we do get that GST returned, you can rightly worry that a rise in GST to 20 per cent will likely follow. Perhaps it’s better to secure some serious government infrastructure funding over three years, with a sunset clause at the end. That way the tax is not captured permanently, and local bodies are not tempted to spend it on projects for which it was not intended.

In the meantime we would get a three-year hiatus to come up with a plan that everyone can agree to.

Housing is more complex. The perfect storm of unaffordability is a combination of many factors. Unexpected numbers of returning Kiwis from foreign countries, added to one of the highest influxes of migrants per head of population than in any other western country, has put pressure on our housing stock and new builds. Add in new laws that increase property build prices, lack of available land, lagging infrastructure, and the infinite waves of cheap foreign money that supports large mortgages at low prices.

The idea was, that printing money, (the USA, Japan, and the European central bank)would allow businesses to expand once more via low borrowing rates, and employment would thus grow. Instead, the money has gone into housing and created new price bubbles in most western nations. It is not just a New Zealand phenomenon. But the tide will turn, as it does on all property bubbles. Already the USA is starting to increase interest rates. Despite what many experts are saying, a drop in house price’s is coming.

The debate on wealth taxes versus wage taxes, is yet to come. A defining tome by a French academic economist, Thomas Piketty, (Capital in the 21st Century) publicised the growth in wealth at the expense of taxes. The 500-page book has two basic takeaways. Historically, when times were good, the average person’s net wealth was seven times their annual wage. (“Le Grande epoch”, the French called it) During global wars this crashed to around two times, and took two generations to recover. When the average moved to seven times, inequality tended to be at its greatest.

With the absence of a major war, this philosophical debate will continue. At one end of our political spectrum, Gareth Morgan with his TOP party (ironically, post-election, the near bottom party), wants wealth redistribution via taxation, and, at the other end: ACT, which wants people to keep more of their wealth via less government interference. The real world inhabits the middle ground. Over time that ground moves one way or the other depending on how middle New Zealand is doing economically.

Mike Ramsay is a keen observer of the Wakatipu