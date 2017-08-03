Who’s playing Gibbston? You oughta know

World-famous singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette wings in to Queenstown this summer.

The 43-year-old Canadian, whose chart-toppers include Ironic, Hand In My Pocket and You Oughta Know, headlines the next annual Summer Concert Tour at Gibbston Valley Winery on January 20.

She shares the bill with Colin Hay of Aussie hit-machine band Men at Work and American blues-rock legends George Thorogood & The Destroyers.

Promoter Amanda Calvert, boss of Greenstone Entertainment, calls it a privilege to have Morissette on the bill.

“It’s the first time she’s been back in New Zealand for 20 years and 22 years since she co-wrote Jagged Little Pill, which became an institution, so to have her as part of the Gibbston Valley Winery summer concert is just extraordinary.

“We have been trying to get her for a while but her motherly duties [her second child was born last year] got in the way.

“She hasn’t been touring – this will be one of her first overseas trips back.”

January’s 16,000-capacity concert is the eighth at Gibbston, but the first featuring a 1990s artist.

Calvert: “Morissette brings that rock and soul voice which fits into that summer concert tour sound.

“Even though she’s not necessarily regarded as classic rock yet, she will be.”

Morissette’s won seven Grammy Awards and has sold more than 60 million albums worldwide.

Debut album Jagged Little Pill peaked at no.1 in the NZ charts and ranks as NZ’s 33rd best-selling album.

Calvert says the tour, which also goes to Taupo and Whitianga, in the Coromandel, has always had a female artist since Pat Benatar in 2013.

It’s a format that she believes works.

Calvert reckons Morissette’s appearance will appeal to a wider generation than the promoters have been able to in the past.

It’s also a signal the summer concerts are now getting offers from real A-listers.

First on the bill this summer will be Men at Work co-founder, lead guitarist and lead singer Colin Hay.

Hay’s also principal songwriter for the ’80s group, whose many hits include Down Under, Be Good Johnny and Who Can It Be Now?

Their album Business As Usual spent 75 weeks in the NZ charts.

“There won’t be a song that people don’t know – he’s got a unique voice”, Calvert says.

Men at Work played at the closing ceremony of the 2000 Sydney Olympics in Australia, and Hay toured with The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band.

Morissette, who’s second on the bill, will be followed by George Thorogood & The Destroyers. They were last in NZ six years ago.

Their huge catalogue of hits includes One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer, Who Do You Love? and Bad To The Bone.

Fourteen of their 20 albums spent 150 weeks in the NZ charts. They’ve won six gold and two platinum discs.

Calvert: “We’ve always finished off with people that you want to have a bit of a dance to – George is not going to disappoint.”

Limited local tickets, at a discounted $89, plus booking fee, go on sale today, from Gibbston Valley Winery and i-SITE Queenstown and Wanaka Visitor Information Centres.

General tickets – $99, plus booking fee – go on sale next Wednesday, at www.ticketek.co.nz

Calvert says they’ve held the price for seven years – “we’re always looking for value for money”.

Last summer’s tour, featuring Bonnie Tyler, Alan Parsons Live Project and Icehouse, was a sell-out.

