What’s wrong with this picture?

No, it’s not a mistake.

A new Shotover Country house has become a local curiosity after a fence sprung up in front of the garage.

The Queenstown property’s apparently fallen foul of council regulations.

Tenants of the the Risinghurst Terrace property Beck Cole and Deo Bohn, who run Remarkables Park shop Maya Music, have been renting the house since June.

“It’s a local talking point,” Cole says of the fenced-in garage.

They say the owner was told the driveway, off a small side lane, was too steep.

Cole says: “We did think getting into the garage was going to be a little bit of an issue.”

The council didn’t approve the steepness of the proposed driveway, Bohn says.

“He put a fence on because we asked for one – and then he put the fence over the garage as well.”

There are plans to convert the garage into the house’s fifth bedroom, with ensuite, for the house.

