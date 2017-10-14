Queenstown youngster Peter Bodie-Healy is no mug when it comes to tapping into his creative abilities.

He wrangled a deal with a Weta Workshop staffer after impressing her with his artistic flair.

A flagon, featuring a dragon designed by the 13-year-old Wakatipu High student, is about to go on sale in the Weta Cave shop.

Peter says it came about after a natter with artist Jade Valour – a tour guide at the Academy Award-winning creative studio.

She usually makes the mugs using images from Weta artists.

But after being “impressed” with Peter’s sketches, during a family visit to the Wellington attraction, she made him an offer.

If he sent drawings, Valour would create Peter’s own dragon flagon.

He could then send her a second sketch, from which she’d create a flagon to sell. They’d share the profits.

Peter, whose bedroom is filled with models, drawings and innovative creations, can’t believe his luck.

“It’s really cool, a really cool feeling to be working with Weta Workshop – that is pretty awesome.”

However, Valour says he shouldn’t be surprised.

“[It’s] beautiful work for someone so young.

“Peter is an unusually talented and versatile artist. He draws, paints, makes models and costumes for cosplay and has a wonderful imagination.”

Sketches aren’t his only forte. He’s repurposed toy guns using spray paint, bandages and shoe polish – making them resemble something from Mad Max.

He made a Captain America shield from an old satellite dish and belt. And in the school hols, he made a model time machine – the iconic DeLorean from Back to the Future – using wood, Lego, earplugs and lights.

“I first got into drawing at about five [years old] at school and into making stuff, props and what not, at about 11.

“I started from there and kept making stuff.”

Dad Mike Healy is a tad proud.

“It’s great his talent and capabilities are being recognised by such an esteemed company as Weta Workshop.

“We are eternally grateful they have gone out of their way to assist him with further developing that talent – we are still quite stunned.

“It is quite a significant milestone for anybody, never mind a 13-year-old.”

