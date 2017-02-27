Queenstown team Tiki Tour have a 20-minute lead as the Godzone adventure race enters day three.

The team of Tom and George Lucas, Mike Kelly and Floortje Grimmett arrived at the Glenorchy transition area at the head of Lake Wakatipu this morning at 6.15am, after a long and steady night climbing up to Mt Isobel and over Mt Crichton.

Yealands Family Wines – comprising Chris Forne, Dan Moore, Dan Busch and Simone Maier – are only 20 minutes behind.

Race director Warren Bates says it’ll be a tantalising fight for first over the next 24 hours.

“Tiki Tour is bang on track and the surprising element is that they stopped and caught three hours sleep at the 25 Mile Creek transition area on the side of Lake Wakatipu in the early hours of the morning. Given they already got around 4–5 hours on the first night, the team is very well rested going into the second half of the course, which is a huge advantage.”

Swordfox – made up of Brent Edwards, Ash Whitehead, Stu Lynch and Georgia Whitla – are third.

The front teams are on a 110km mountain bike ride from Glenorchy to Halfway Bay, which is followed by the 410km course’s third alpine trek, a 33km slog over the Eyre Mountains.