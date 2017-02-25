Threat made over bar noise fuss

A Queenstown bar owner threatened the boss of a swanky CBD hotel over a noise complaint.

On Monday, Scott Andrew Mickan, 34, of Arthurs Point, admitted threatening to injure Vincent Macquet with intent to intimidate him, before Judge Bernadette Farnan in the Queenstown District Court.

Mickan’s a shareholder of Red Rock, on Camp Street while Macquet is general manager of Sofitel Queenstown Hotel and Spa.

Prosecuting sergeant Ian Collin says Mickan was drunk at Red Rock on January 8 when he “took offence” to the Sofitel calling noise control to the bar at 6.30pm.

Mickan went to the Sofitel, approached a staff member and questioned why noise control was called.

He left but then returned half an hour later, prompting a staff member to call Macquet.

Mickan became abusive and was asked to leave, but then threatened to injure Macquet.

Both he and the other staff member felt “fearful” due to his behaviour.

Mickan left again and was tracked down by cops later. During an interview he stated he was “stressed out about work and turning off the music would cause customers to leave”.

Defence counsel Tanya Surrey says Mickan’s “very keen” to engage in the restorative justice process should Macquet be agreeable.

Mickan’s been remanded for that to be investigated ahead of his sentencing on March 6.

Cop chase

A Frankton retailer who led police on a short pursuit on New Year’s Day while driving with a breath alcohol level almost five times the legal limit will be sentenced in April.

On Monday, Sujai Savio Joseph, 33, admitted drink-driving with a level of 1245mcg.

He also admitted dangerous driving and failing to stop for police on Frankton Road on January 1.

Sergeant Ian Collin says Joseph was driving towards Queenstown at 3.45am and was observed by an unmarked police car – travelling in front of him – speeding and weaving across the road.

He passed the police car at 91kmh on a 70kmh stretch.

The car turned on its lights and sirens but Joseph continued driving erratically.

During a pursuit, Joseph’s car reached speeds of 120kmh.

Cops stopped chasing when Joseph entered a 50kmh area while going 110kmh.

Joseph turned into Sydney St, losing control, hit a kerb and came to a stop on the footpath.

Collin says the “highly intoxicated” man said he’d been drinking vodka and hadn’t eaten.

He told police he was “scared of being in trouble”.

He also knew he shouldn’t have been driving, but was off to pick up an friend.

Judge Farnan convicted him and remanded him to April 3.

She also ordered a pre-sentence report.

Crash regret

A director of Patagonia Chocolates has been ordered to pay $1250 to two victims of a car crash she caused last year near Arrowtown.

Lorena Rosana Giallonardo, 43, of Arrow Junction, earlier admitted careless driving causing injury to Triona Cleary on December 11 on the Lake Hayes-Arrow Junction Rd.

Cleary is the daughter of late billionaire businessman Eamon Cleary, of Ireland, who died in 2012.

In Queenstown’s court on Monday, Judge Farnan accepted Giallonardo – who had no recollection of the crash – was “very remorseful”.

At 3.45pm Giallonardo, who had her son in the vehicle with her, was driving east along State Highway 6, near Amisfield.

Cleary’s car indicated and slowed to a stop, intending to turn right, but Giallonardo smashed into the rear, shunting it to the wrong side of the road where it was struck head-on by another car. Cleary’s vehicle slid about 30m and caught fire.

As reported by Mountain Scene, Cleary, who broke her arm in the crash, was pulled from the burning vehicle by an off-duty Australian police officer.

Cleary spent four days in hospital, including surgery to insert a plate and screws into her arm.

A return trip to Ireland was delayed and personal items in her car were destroyed.

Defence lawyer Jenna Riddle says Giallonardo accepts the accident was caused by momentary inattention on her part and it was her fault.

“It’s caused her untold stress for which she continues to be treated for post-traumatic stress disorder and ongoing symptoms of concussion.

“She’s not been cleared to drive or work since the accident happened … she’s not going to be cleared to drive for some time.

“She is extremely remorseful.”

Giallonardo was ordered to make an emotional harm payment of $1000 to Cleary and $250 to the driver of the other vehicle involved, who was not seriously injured.

She was also disqualified for six months.