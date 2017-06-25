Sun rises on new resort venue

Queenstown’s next vibrant venue will change its focus with the passage of the sun.

‘Yonder’ is the new cafe, bar and restaurant set to open late next month in the old McNeill’s Cottage on Church St.

The World Bar collaborators Steve Ward and Gary Livesey are behind the project.

It will offer breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner before kicking on through to become a live performance and music venue at night.

Livesey says: “Our overall vision for the venue is to capture different audiences throughout the day.

“We’ve put a lot of thought into the design of the space to create a morning to night ambience and offering.”

The food and booze will be a step up from the usual fare with quality coffee, healthy produce and the odd indulgence.

Malaysian-born head chef Jamie Samarakkody has designed menus aimed at social sharing.

At the bar, there’ll be craft beers, cocktails, an extensive wine list and a spirit cabinet full of quality gin.

Then, once the sun fully sets, Livesey hopes the venue will become the go-to spot for stand-up comedy, performance shows, up-and-coming artists and mainstream acts.

“We want to showcase each artist in an intimate gig with incredible sound and light production.

“We should be able to cater for six to seven-piece acts.”

The thick-walled cottage has been home to Queenstown’s first microbrewery, live music venue Dux de Lux, and most recently Italian restaurant Sasso.

Renovations are underway to the historic cottage, built in 1882 by Scottish stonemason James McNeill.

It’s next door to The World Bar, which celebrated 21 years in the resort last weekend.

