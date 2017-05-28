Second chance for dryslope park

Queenstown’s indoor ski park is re-opening under new owners and management.

The Remarkables Park facility, the country’s first indoor dryslope, has been rebranded Queenstown Indoor Snow Park.

The original business, Powder-Pak Parks Queenstown, opened the 600sq m facility in November.

But it went under just three months later owing more than $350,000.

New operations manager Hanne Pylkkanen says: “It’s a completely different company and owners – local and overseas investors.

“They’re all ski and snowboard enthusiasts who’ve put some money together and hired a team to make it work.”

The investors have bought the park’s fixtures and fittings and renegotiated the lease.

Pylkkanen says the park will ‘soft launch’ next week with the intention to be fully open the following week.

Original directors, Australians Shaun Leathley and Shane Logmans, told Stuff the facility cost $500,000 to build.

It has a 25-metre slope, covered with a slippy carpet material, with jumps, an airbag and moveable rails and boxes.

Tauranga liquidator Thomas Rodewald was appointed in February.

His first financial report showed a secured creditor’s claim of $203,560 to ANZ bank, staff claims of almost $10,000 and a $3000 claim by the IRD.

Unsecured creditors include tradies are owed $23,235. The shareholders’ current account, owed $112,265. The report lists $25,000 in ‘stock’, including rental equipment, but didn’t include the value of the fixtures as it could affect the sale.

Rodewald confirms they’ve sold the assets: “We had some people look at the business and the assets but nobody thought it was a goer,” he says.

“So we’ve sold the assets; they weren’t worth much. We’ve disclaimed the lease. It wasn’t a viable business in our opinion with the lease that was in place.

“We’re working through the liquidation process and within another 30 to 60 days will make a decision [for creditors].”

Pylkkanen says the facility will cater for all skill levels of skiers and snowboarders, allowing them to learn skills and tricks regardless of the weather and without the time needed to travel back up a slope.

They plan to offer a tourist package, including transport, equipment hire and lessons, and for locals, after-school clubs, holiday programmes and off-peak memberships.

“We want to appeal to everyone and make it accessible,” she says.

It’ll likely be open six days a week from late morning to 8pm or 9pm.

