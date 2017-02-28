Rugby stars buy big in resort

Two All Black stars are building a luxury holiday home in one of Queenstown’s most prestigious subdivisions.

It’s understood Beauden Barrett and Israel Dagg have bought a $2 million-plus house off the plans at Lake’s Edge, by the Hilton hotel complex.

Hurricanes first-five Barrett was named World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year last year, while

Crusaders fullback/winger Dagg signed a new New Zealand Rugby contract this month.

Their planned home is one of two due to be built on a site bought by a Queenstowner.

It’s thought the pair will use the home – a generous 300 square metres-plus – for holidays but rent it out as visitor accommodation when they’re not in residence.

The Herald on Sunday reported this week that Barrett and Dagg are building the home with their mate, Auckland property developer Kurt Gibbons, and that it’s due to be finished by Christmas.

Local Ray White co-owner and salesperson Cameron Reed wouldn’t discuss the All Blacks’ involvement.

However he confirms that titles were issued to about 30 Lake’s Edge section buyers just before Christmas, following year-long site works by the entrance to Kelvin Heights.

Section prices, he says, ranged from $550,000 to $1.2m.

Local developer Winton Partners New Zealand, he adds, has about eight more sites available, from $650,000.

Reed says Lake’s Edge buyers were attracted by the subdivision’s sunny, sheltered location and its proximity to Frankton shops, the airport and the under-construction replacement Kawarau Falls Bridge.

“They were also pretty happy with all the amenities next door at the Hilton.”

He says the first houses – expected to all be multi-million dollar, architecturally-designed

builds – will be completed within the next 12 to 18 months.

There’ll be a good mix of full-time and holiday home residents, Reed says.

Several properties were snapped up by overseas buyers, “but there were more New Zealanders than we were originally anticipating”.

Resort becomes rugby heaven

Queenstown’s a popular magnet for past and present All Blacks.

The most prominent are former halfback and Sky Sport rugby commentator Justin Marshall and ex-All Black player and coach Laurie Mains, who sold a Kelvin Heights pad last year for $3.82m.

Past All Black residents include Andrew Mehrtens, Jeff Wilson and Duncan Robertson, although Robertson’s due to return to his farm later this year.

Barrett and Dagg also aren’t the first to buy a holiday home off the plans.

Ex-AB Colin Slade, who now plays in France, has bought an apartment in Hallenstein Street that’s due to be built this year.

Ironically, these past and present All Blacks share something in common – they all played in the backline.