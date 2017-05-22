Queenstown Central to focus on locals

Work’s commencing on a Queenstown shopping centre housing department store Kmart and retailers like Whitcoulls and Hallensteins.

The $100 million stage one of the Frankton Flats complex – between the Five Mile shopping centre and eastern access road, Hawthorne Drive – will be trading by Christmas next year.

Auckland- and Christchurch-based builder Dominion Constructors is setting up on-site.

Auckland developer/investor Queenstown Central Ltd was granted consent for the 4.7 hectare centre in August last year.

Stage one, over 2.7ha, will comprise four two-level buildings providing about 10,000 square metres of retail space and 4000sq m of office area.

They’ve been designed by Ignite Architects, of Auckland.

One building will house anchor tenant Kmart’s 4000sq m department store.

It will also have some food and beverage outlets along the front.

State Highway 6 there’ll be a fresh food precinct that will act as a gateway to the development.

It will include a boutique butchery and Soul Food Organic, from Wanaka.

Stage one includes the construction of ‘Main Street’.

It runs from the Grant Rd intersection with the entrance to Five Mile, which will be controlled by traffic lights, to Hawthorne Dr.

Kmart and the two other stage one buildings will face Main St.

Queenstown Central general manager Simon Holloway says about 70 per cent of stage one has been pre-leased.

National brands include Whitcoulls book and stationery store, Hallensteins menswear store, Saint Pierre’s Sushi and New York Deli.

Whitcoulls and Saint Pierre will relocate from the Remarkables Park shopping centre on the other side of Queenstown Airport.

Mountain Scene reported last month that Whitcoulls is pulling the plug on its CBD store in Beach St.

Hallensteins, however, will maintain its Beach St store, which opened in 2011 – the chain’s founder, Bendix Hallenstein, was Queenstown’s second mayor.

Holloway says other tenants include Wanaka retailer Base NZ, which opened a Queenstown CBD store early this year, Jamie Jewellers, from Alexandra, and Antidote Pharmacy, from Dunedin.

Strong leasing interest, he believes, stems from “strong growth in the district, and that’s what the tenants look for”.

Retailers will predominantly focus on the local market, he says – “its location is around the growth centres of the population”.

Natalie Rixon, spokesperson for Australasian retailer Kmart, says they’re looking forward to providing “everyday low prices” to the community.

“Queenstown Central Ltd’s development will be a premium retail environment which will feature a vibrant range of retailers and food outlets whilst offering free covered and uncovered carparks.”

Holloway says a town square and a hotel/apartment building, overlooking the square, will come later.

On its website, Ignite Architects states: “The project will create an attractive, high-performing retail environment, as well as a town centre destination for people to gather together, socialise and foster a sense of community.”

It says laneways throughout the complex will encourage foot traffic towards Main St and the town square, and echo those found around the CBD.

Materials will include concrete on a number of facades – echoing the craggy Remarkables mountain range – natural timber and schist stone.

And a gold metal ‘mesh’, reflecting the colour of local tussock grass, will feature.

