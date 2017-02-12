Plush bar, once in the gun, wants later closing time

An upmarket Queenstown bar which hit trouble with licensing cops before it even opened wants to vary its liquor licence.

Rodd & Gunn New Zealand has applied for an extra hour’s trading each night and an outside courtyard drinking area next to the lakefront promenade.

Last year, the clothing company spent $1.5 million fitting out and remodelling its Rees Street premises to add The Lodge Bar.

But it built a door rather than a wall between the shop and bar and, at a function two days before it officially opened, guests were allowed to walk between the two.

That breached its liquor licence.

Booze cops visited that night and reported them to the Queenstown district licensing committee, which ordered a re-hearing of the licence application.

However, at the re-hearing the committee re-granted the licence sayingthe company’s approach to its mistakehas been “commendable”. Rodd & Gunn had removed the handles from the glass door between the shop and bar, locked it, and sent the key to Auckland.

The variation application says the bar wants to open to midnight and extend its footprint to include an “ambient outdoor area”.

It says closing at 11pm has been “met with some mild frustration from patrons”.

The outdoor area will “further enhance the waterfront atmosphere and offer patrons a better experience”.

“The area will be tastefully developed with hedging and minimal outdoor seating.”

Rodd & Gunn was approached for comment but didn’t respond before deadline.

The committee’s due to consider the application at its next meeting.

