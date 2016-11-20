Parking pitfalls in CBD

Queenstown’s council admits it has barely promoted changes to the Boundary Street carpark.

In mid-October 66 regular parks were removed by the council to erect 33 large campervan spaces.

Principal enforcement officer Anthony Hall says the council has “been in touch” with rental companies and is relying on their staffers to let campervan drivers know.

The only other promotion of the new parking can be found on the council’s website.

Tourists may not have noticed the change, but locals certainly have.

Japanese restaurant owner Koji Honda is tired of the council stripping Queenstown of its parking.

Although Honda, who owns Beach St eatery Minami Jujisei, doesn’t want to ruffle feathers, he feels obliged to speak up on behalf of his staff.

The Queenstowner of 28 years says his staff are being forced to park their cars well out of the CBD.

He worries about his young Japanese workers, particularly females, who have to walk alone at night to reach their cars.

“It’s really dangerous.”

He says if public transport was better and cheaper it wouldn’t be a problem.

To compensate for cutting carparks at Boundary St, the council has made 60 parks available in the underground parking building on Church St.

But the new parks cost between $5 and $10 per day, compared to $2.50 in Boundary St.

The council is reviewing the campervan trial monthly.

A more “in-depth” review will take place in three to six months, Hall says.

