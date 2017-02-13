Oprah has landed

United States megastar Oprah Winfrey flew into Queenstown on a private jet last night.

The $90 million Gulfstream G650, built for Winfrey last year, touched down just after 8pm last night.

Contrary to whispers she had landed last week, the talk show host and actress – worth an estimated $US2.9billion ($4billion) – was seen leaving the jet with Hollywood stars Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling.

They were then whisked to Wanaka before filming begins this week for the $143m Disney movie, A Wrinkle In Time.

A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay was with the group.

The movie is being filmed at Hunter Valley Station, near Lake Hawea. Filming, which is scheduled to start on Wednesday, should take about two weeks.

Other star-studded cast also includes Star Trek leading man Chris Pine, The Hangover’s Zach Galifianakis and Doctor Who actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

The movie is based on the 1963 science fantasy book of the same name by American novelist Madeleine L’Engle.

