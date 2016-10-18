Ngai Tahu’s new ride

Ngai Tahu Tourism is on a spending spree.

Yesterday it announced it has added Glenorchy horse-trekking business Dart Stables to its portfolio, in a deal which will take effect on December 1.

That comes after recently acquiring Glacier Southern Lakes Helicopters in Queenstown and entering into a joint venture in the star-gazing business Earth & Sky in Tekapo.

The tourism heavyweight signed an agreement to buy Dart Stables last Friday, making it the full owner of the company which offers a variety of horse-riding experiences in and around the area.

Ngai Tahu Tourism boss Quinton Hall says the purchase is an ideal fit for the company and will complement its range of experiences in the region.

Present Dart Stables owner Peter Davies says after 21 years he’s “delighted” to be handing the reins over to Ngai Tahu.

“This has been a wonderful journey and I know Ngai Tahu Tourism will take good care of the staff and horses that I’m leaving behind and also take commercial horse-trekking to another level.”

Davies thanks the “fantastic and loyal staff” who have been involved with the business since it was established in 1992, and his “lovely wife Jenny, without whom none of this would have been possible”.

The operation attracts more than 11,000 customers a year.

Otago Daily Times