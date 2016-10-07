New stage is go

Developers are releasing the second stage of a massive 1750-section Queenstown neighbourhood after overcoming the last legal hurdle.

Mountain Scene can reveal 49 sections at Hanley’s Farm, near Jack’s Point, will go on the market next Saturday, October 15.

But they’re only available to people on a waiting list, having paid a $2000 refundable deposit.

Developer RCL has ‘fast-tracked’ the second stage as demand for resort homes skyrockets.

That’s only possible because neighbouring land owner Scope Resources Ltd dropped its Environment Court appeal.

David Wightman, boss of developer RCL Group, says titles for the L-shaped second stage should issue towards the end of next year.

“It’s a logical next step from stage one, so shouldn’t be a huge leap to roll out.”

100 sections in the first stage of the 561-hectare project, next to Jack’s Point, sold out within hours during an open day in July. Those who missed out went on the waiting list.

Stage one titles are expected in September 2017, with stage two following before Christmas.

Sections range in size from 400 square metres to 600sq m but Wightman wouldn’t be drawn on prices. As with the first stage, they’ll be released on the day.

“They’re different-sized blocks, there’s some smaller blocks in this stage, so the pricing will be different, and reflect the typography.

“I think we’ve got a fairly good feel for where the market is and what people want.”

Stage one sections ranged from 400sq m to 750sq m, priced from the low $200,000s to around $300,000. Eleven of the cheapest sections, set aside for first-time buyers, sold within one minute.

But Wightman says despite demand, they know better than to push for every single dollar in sales.

“That strategy never ends well. We’ve got 1750 sections to get through, so we’re not pumping prices to make the marginal last dollar on every lot.”

Stage two is the first land released as a result of Plan Change 44 – a huge legal bunfight – enabling the farmland to be developed for houses.

Scope, owned by Phil Dunstan and Grant Hensman, dropped its appeal against the plan change decision in late August.

Stage one was able to progress earlier as it gained consent when Jack’s Point was created.

Wightman says now the appeal’s dropped Melbourne-based RCL can get on with releasing stages.

“We’ve [also] been able to advance our development planning, enabling us to ascertain which stage to release.”

Wightman says the land is now in a better state.

“It was under-farmed and fairly muddy [in July] – now people can walk on it rather than having to deal with a mud heap.”

The subdivision will feature landscaped surr-ounds, new walking and cycling paths, playgrounds and recreation facilities.

