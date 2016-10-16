MP issues funding ‘how to’

Queenstown’s MP is urging the local council to tap into a $1 billion government fund – and he’s told them how to do it.

Todd Barclay says Queenstown’s council should apply for a share of the housing infrastructure fund.

He singles out three local projects the fund could fast-track:

– Park and ride carparks in Frankton’s Five Mile or further afield to ensure a viable public bus system in to town

– CBD coach parking

– More CBD carparks

The fund, announced in July by Prime Minister John Key, allows high-growth areas like Queenstown to bring forward projects like roading infrastructure that support the construction of new houses.

Barclay: “I’m confident we can put a strong case forward for a good share.

“I have been actively engaging with ministers, who have relevant portfolios to the fund, about the issues Queenstown is currently facing, and they are expecting proposals [from Queenstown].

“There are no quick fixes but this $1b fund has the potential to go a long way in addressing many of [these] issues.”

Councils need to submit indicative proposals by December 2 and final proposals, most likely, in March.

Council boss Mike Theelen says QLDC’s “considering where and how it might use the fund, though we have no confirmed projects”.

He notes the fund consists of interest-free loans that have be repaid, “and the criteria for what needs to be demonstrated from using the fund is very defined”.

“Council need to be assured that any proposed investment is consistent with the government’s intentions, is aligned to the strategic needs of the district, and that the eventual costs can be fairly apportioned.”

