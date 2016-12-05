McLaren driver named

The Australian man charged with carelessly driving a McLaren F1 on the Glenorchy-Queenstown road is being considered for diversion.

Barry Leigh Fitzgerald (63), of East Melbourne, did not appear before the Queenstown District Court registrar this morning, but was remanded at large until January 16.

On Saturday the 1994 McLaren – capable of reaching 386kmh – ended up in a ditch on the side of the road after it was believed to have spun and skidded off the road at Closeburn at 11.45am.

It was part of the inaugural Epic New Zealand Road Tour, paying tribute to the late Bruce McLaren.

The tour featured 31 McLarens travelling from Auckland to Queenstown, with Saturday’s F1 procession from Queenstown’s Hilton Hotel to Glenorchy the final leg.

Otago Daily Times