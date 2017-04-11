Man dies in Closeburn truck incident

A man is dead and another is in a critical condition at Dunedin Hospital after an incident involving a truck near Queenstown yesterday.

Emergency services were called to a property at the Closeburn Station subdivision, just before 4pm, when they received reports a person was trapped between a wall and a truck.

It is believed the truck was an SJ Allen Waste Management vehicle.

A police spokeswoman said it took emergency services more than two hours to free the trapped person, who was believed to have suffered serious injuries.

A large crane was used to move the truck and free the man.

He was flown to Dunedin Hospital in the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter about 6.20pm.

She said the deceased man’s next of kin was still being informed, “and as such, there is no information on the identities of those involved”.

A scene guard was in place overnight and WorkSafe would be notified, she said.

The site was on one of the 27 properties in the Closeburn Station hillside subdivision, 11km west of Queenstown on the Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd.

Otago Daily Times