An event manager claims the Queenstown council’s obstructionist attitude has caused him to axe two major events.

Arrowtowner Malcolm Blakey cancelled the popular Arrowtown Long Lunch for 2018 due to increased red tape and council withdrawing free on-the-day support.

He’s also pulled major Kiwi band The Black Seeds from next month’s Queenstown Summer Beer Festival at the Recreation Ground.

He says the council reduced his consented crowd from 3000 to 2000 because of the band’s presence, making it unaffordable to hire them.

Police also subsequently opposed the event, which will go ahead without The Black Seeds.

Mayor Jim Boult has asked his chief executive for a report “on council staff’s view of the matter”, concerning the Long Lunch, held last Friday on a closed main street of Arrowtown for the seventh time.

But, he says, “I would be surprised if it’s as [Blakey] has portrayed it.”

Boult finds it odd Blakey didn’t talk to him, “particularly given that I know him”, or Arrowtown’s councillor or council’s chief executive, before pulling the Long Lunch.

“He might have some frustrations, but he should bring them to us first.”

He’s invited Blakey to meet to discuss his concerns in the next fortnight.

Blakey says: “I didn’t think that was the process to go straight to the mayor or chief executive.

“I spoke to the heads of the departments involved.”

He says restrictions and resistance from council have made the Arrowtown event very difficult to run.

“It’s mainly that we have to deal with six different departments to run the event.

“The only department we don’t seem to deal with is the events office. I run events throughout New Zealand and there’s always a key point of contact, and that’s the way it should be.”

Long Lunch sees restaurants serve food to diners on tables laid out down Arrowtown’s Buckingham Street. A record 600-odd people attended last Friday. It’s inspired similar events, such as one in Noosa, Australia, and also raised money for charities.

Blakey says the council’s events office told him last Thursday he wouldn’t get free hire of Arrowtown’s hall, Buckingham Green, tables or chairs because he’d operated without a resource consent last year.

“The consent actually arrived at 4pm on the day.”

This year, despite applying in time, he says he only received his resource consent at 9.30am on the day and his liquor licence at 11am. Blakey says council’s withdrawal of logistical support means he ran last Friday’s event at a loss.

More than 550 cheesed-off lunch-goers signed a petition.

Local Geoff Carter says it’s “an important social event in the calendar of the village”.

“I was very surprised to hear that nine security personnel had to be employed.”

Blakey will relocate to Gibbston’s Waitiri Creek Winery, which he’s leased.