Lakefront lap of luxury

A premium five-unit development is tapping the demand for luxury apartments close to downtown Queenstown.

Located off Frankton Road, beside Oaks Club Resort, James Lloyd Apartments will be an easy walk to the CBD, either alongside the highway or via the Frankton Track.

Providing uninterrupted, panoramic lake and mountain views, the three-bedroom apartments are also designed to be amongst the resort’s most luxurious units.

Touches include a highly-specced open-plan kitchen, floor-to-ceiling tiled bathrooms, schist feature wall with an in-built BBQ on the balcony off the living area and double garage.

Each apartment also has central heating that can be operated from your smartphone.

The floor areas are about 211 square metres plus a balcony.

They’re being developed by the property’s Christchurch owner, who has extensive business interests.

And they’ve been designed by award-winning Rohan Collett Architects, also from Christchurch – on his Facebook page, the firm’s principal says he gained resource consent in May “after 1.5 years of fighting … endless Resource Management Act red tape”.

Four of the apartments are selling for $1,995,000.

The fifth apartment, which might be larger, has still to be priced.

Construction’s due to start early in the new year, with completion late 2017 or early 2018.

Local New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty sales associate David Penrose, who’s marketing the complex, says he’s had tremendous interest already from NZ and offshore buyers.

He’s due to put one villa to contract this week.

“There is definite demand for quality and location close to the heart of Queenstown.

“When you look around, there is very little of this calibre.”

He’s expecting interest from buyers wanting a home away from home as well as those after a permanent residence.

According to a Sotheby’s rental appraisal, someone renting out their villa could get between $1000 and $1200 a night, depending on the season.

