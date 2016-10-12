Queenstown’s Jack’s Point clubhouse restaurant has risen from the ashes after a fire two months ago.

No-one was injured in the August 10 blaze, although it caused extensive damage to the building, which also houses the pro shop for the Jack’s Point Golf Course.

Craig Erasmus, boss of restaurant operator Amisfield, says it opened on Saturday at limited capacity with a “casual, day-time” menu.

It’s working with reduced floor space because of fire damage to part of the restaurant’s roof and office space on a mezzanine floor.

He couldn’t say when it would return to full service, as the damage was still being assessed.

It is open this week from 11am to 6pm, but will open at 8am from Saturday.

Jack’s Point Golf boss John Griffin says the opened on October 1, six weeks later than planned, because of the fire.

The pro shop is now operating from a portacabin in the car park.

No timeframe has been set for returning to the clubhouse, as insurance and design issues are still being worked out, Griffin says.

There was relatively little merchandise in the shop at the time of the fire, he says, but what was there was written off.

Central and North Otago fire risk management officer Stu Ide says he expects his investigation to be complete in about two weeks.

Otago Daily Times