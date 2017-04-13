Heartbreak over tragedy

Friends have paid tribute to a proud and devoted family man tragically killed in an accident earlier this week.

Phillip Anderson (Andy) Loving, 63, died on Monday when he was pinned by a truck while working on a property at Closeburn Station.

Loving died at the scene while a 19-year-old man received critical injuries.

Closeburn neighbours Simon and Judi Davies moved to the hillside subdivision 15 years ago and met Andy Loving, his wife Penny and their daughters Kristin and Kelly.

“They, along with Andy’s mother Bets, were the first to build at Closeburn Station and the longest standing residents within our small community,” the Davies say.

“They welcomed us with open arms and kindness, and the ensuing years saw us develop a close friendship.

“Andy was the consummate gentleman and family man. He was extremely proud of his wife and daughters and was devoted to their happiness.

“His and Penny’s love was the sort that inspires movies and songs and the two were rarely seen without the other.”

The Davies say Andy will be greatly missed by everyone.

“Over the years, we have had the honour of sharing countless great memories with their family, both joyous and sad, and we treasure every moment.”

Loving was a shareholder in Closeburn Station Management Ltd.

With his wife, Penny, he ran Station Imports, a company which exported New Zealand wines to the United States until last December.

A newsletter on the company’s Facebook page says they had closed the business after 16 years to “pursue new adventures”. A WorkSafe investigation is underway into Monday’s accident.

Both men were hit by an unmanned sewage truck. They were working on a septic tank.

Emergency services rushed to the site at about 4pm. But it was about two hours before a 70-tonne crane could free the men. The teenager was then transferred to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.

