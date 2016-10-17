Hanley’s sells like hotcakes

Fifty sections at one of Queenstown’s newest subdivisions sold within three hours on Saturday.

Melbourne-based developer RCL Group released stage two of its 1750-section neighbourhood Hanley’s Farm.

It’s next to golf course and neighbourhood Jack’s Point, between the base of the Remarkables and Lake Wakatipu.

Buyers already on a waiting list, having paid a $2000 refundable deposit, were invited to purchase the sections at an open day.

They had been sent maps showing the sizes of the sections, which ranged from 350 square metres to 600sq m.

But prices were released on the day.

They ranged from $215,000 to $290,000. Buyers chose sections on a first-on-the-list, first-served basis and signed the contracts there and then.

Ice Blacks captain and SkyCity Stampede ice hockey team stalwart Bert Haines and physio partner Natalie Murphy were among the first purchasers.

“We came out for the first release but missed out — everything we were interested in had been pipped,” Haines said.

“This was the one we wanted though this time. Look at the backdrop: incredible.”

Haines was happy the prices were similar to the first release.

Grant Coburn, of real estate agents Bayleys Location, also bought a section with his wife Deborah, on the day they celebrated their 51st and 50th birthdays respectively.

“We missed out on the first release but I think we’ve got one of the best sections in the town. This whole front row is superb. You’re not looking over anything but countryside,” Coburn says.

They paid $280,000 for a 520sqm section.

They are not sure whether they will live there but it is a possibility.

RCL Group chief executive David Wightman is pleased with the way the day went.

“There were some very happy purchasers.”

One hundred sections were released in the first stage, priced low $200,000s to high $200,000s, and from 450-750sq m.

The development was made possible by the resolution of a long-running Environment Court legal battle to change the district plan, PC44, allowing farmland to be used for housing.

Otago Daily Times