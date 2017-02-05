A luxury property for sale in Queenstown’s Kelvin Heights is the quintessential mansion.

The huge house, at 11 Balmoral Drive, was built in 1992 for Joan McLaren and her late husband Gordon McLaren, who were CBD retailers for 34 years.

It was so highly-specced at the time that it’s hardly dated at all.

It’s listed for $3.1 million with several local real estate agencies including BayleysLocations, Hoamz, Harcourts and Ray White.

The 592 square metre four-bedroom, four-bathroom home includes several living areas, from formal to casual.

The property size, a generous 1167sq m, also provides plenty of room for garden areas.

There’s also space for 11 vehicles including up to six in the garage.

Taking into account today’s building costs and the land value of more than $1m, Bayleys-Locations agent Alan Sutton considers the home is “good value for those who can afford it”.

“The way the market’s moving now, we may in fact revisit it for an auction because there’s very little out there for purchase.”

He understands the property’s one of only four listed for sale in Kelvin Heights.

Sutton believes it would suit people who have extended family or want a luxury hosting home, “though it would be good for Airbnb as well”.

While the home’s superbly positioned for great lake and mountain views, including sunsets, those views are also enhanced by vast windows.

Ray White, in its blurb, says that “the grandeur of the interior is on show at every turn”.

“Rich timber panelling, mirrored walls, ornate ceiling roses, glittering chandeliers and marble features showcase the opulence and no-expense-spared nature of the construction.”

Sutton adds that the house is a tribute to its architect, the late Owen Lawrence, and its builder, the late Paul O’Connor.

In 1994, it featured in Mountain Scene’s ‘Wakatipu WonderHomes’ – a series based on local super-homes photographed from the air.

scoop@scene.co.nz