Family ‘shattered’ after fiery death

The family of the man whose body is believed to have been found inside an exploded car in Queenstown are “shattered” by his death.

Police, some armed, swarmed the suburb of Kelvin Heights after reports of the explosion in Jardine Park at 9.30pm yesterday.

The man inside the wagon was thought to be Kurt Sturgess, of Christchurch, reports NZ Herald.

Police said in a statement this evening that although a formal identification was yet to be completed, all indications were that Mr Sturgess was in the vehicle.

”The family is obviously devastated about the loss of Kurt and are assisting police with their enquiries,” the statement said

Police said it was not yet known if he was dead before the explosion.

ESR scientists were conducting a forensic examination today.

While the investigation is still in the early stages, police said this afternoon they were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.