Ecstasy seized in Queenstown

A man is facing drugs charges after ecstasy and cannabis were allegedly seized during a raid in Queenstown yesterday.

Detective Sergeant Brian Cameron said police executed a search warrant at an Anderson Heights address and arrested a 29-year-old man.

During the search police seized 10 grams of ecstasy, in both crystalline and tablet form, and a small amount of cannabis, he said.

The man has been charged with importing and supplying ecstasy and possession of ecstasy for supply.

He appeared in Invercargill District Court yesterday afternoon via video link and has been bailed without plea to next appear in Queenstown District Court on January 29.