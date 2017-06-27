Consent lodged for four-star hotel

A 260-room four-star hotel is planned at Queenstown’s Kawarau Village at Kelvin Heights.

Local developer Chris Meehan’s Lakes Edge Developments, which is developing an upmarket residential subdivision next door, applied to Queenstown’s council for a resource consent last month.

Behind the Hilton and DoubleTree hotels, The Terraces Hotel is proposed on a sunny, north-facing excavated site with stunning views.

Meehan’s refusing to comment, but according to his company’s resource consent application the hotel would be up to seven levels high and include a top-floor restaurant and roof terrace.

Twenty-one apartments and six townhouses are also proposed above the hotel.

Mountain Scene reported this month that Lakes Edge Developments had challenged a High Court ruling that found rock anchors were “fixtures” on its site.

However the company’s argument that neighbouring landowner Kawarau Village Holdings, now controlled by receivers, was liable for trespass was dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

Meehan also wouldn’t comment on that judgment.

According to the consent file, the proposed buildings, designed by Wellington-based Studio Pacific Architecture, “step around and down a complex sequence of terraces and escarpments”.

The ‘design narrative’ takes its cue from the district’s mist and snow line.

It’s said “the proposal as a whole offers a range of visitor and residential accommodation options to provide choice for owners and occupiers”.

Some of the 260 rooms will be in a four-storey south wing linked to the hotel by glazed walkways.

Glazing along most of the north-facing frontage “will allow for passive solar access which will reduce the level of heating required for the rooms”.

Up to 73 carparks are proposed, with 58 provided by car stackers due to the confined nature of the site.

There’ll also be five coach parks.

It’s anticipated the hotel will take 18 months to build.

The planning report, prepared by Queenstown’s John Edmonds & Associates, that the hotel building’s effects will be “no more than minor”.

However because it exceeds the 10-metre height limit and due to its “increased building length”, of about 160m, it proposes “limited notification” to owners of the Hilton and DoubleTree hotels.

The site was originally slated for a five-star hotel, including swimming pool and conference facilities, as part of the Kawarau Falls Station development.

Unlike those other two hotels, however, it was never built after the development company hit financial trouble in 2009.

Meehan’s previously had his development site on the market.

Infrastructure test brings award

The technical challenge of completing infrastructure works for the Lake’s Edge subdivision

has won Queenstown-based Civil Construction a regional award.

The company picked up the Otago Hynds Construction Award, in the $5 million to $20m category, for a 14-month project that took 32,000 man hours.

It now competes in the national finals, announced in August.

Unusually, Civil Construction was also responsible for the design.

Work included preservation and relocation of a meat shed belonging to Queenstown’s founder

William Rees, who farmed the area in the 1860s.