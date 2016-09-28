Coconuts, phones, bathmats clog sewers

Unusual items have been blocking Queenstown’s sewer systems lately, with a soggy bathmat being the latest.

Half a coconut was pulled out last month, Queenstown council’s spokesman Jimmy Sygrove says.

“I don’t know how they get there, but they were in the sewer system, so we just assume it went down the toilet.”

Council contractors received notifications of a blockage at the Kawarau Waste Water Pump Station last Wednesday, which was when they pulled out the bathmat.

Sygrove says residents usually call and reported a blockage.

“If it’s a blockage in the sewer system it will need a high pressure hose,” he says.

These types of callouts cost the council up to $60,000 a year.

In the past they have found mobile phones and linen.

“A lot of the time it’s a mundane thing like wet wipes and fat build-up.

“Coconuts, cellphones and bathmats are among the best.

“We’d prefer it didn’t happen.”

NZ Herald