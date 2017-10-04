City slickers dominate airport board

Aucklanders now hold all but one of the seats on the Queenstown Airport Corporation board.

The board will be led by the sole remaining Queenstown-based member, lawyer Prue Flacks.

Queenstown’s mayor Jim Boult announced the changes yesterday. Flacks replaces John Gilks, of Wanaka.

Auckland-based professional director Adrienne Young-Cooper has been appointed as a new director.

Boult says the council, during the public excluded session of last week’s full meeting in Wanaka, also ”signalled its intention” to reappoint Michael Stiassny and Norm Thompson, both of Auckland, for another term.

The changes would take effect from November.

The remaining board members are professional director Grant Lilly, of Auckland, and Auckland Airport shareholder representative Mark Thomson.

The airport is a Council-Controlled Trading Organisation (CCTO) with two shareholders.

Until 2010 the airport was fully owned by the Queenstown Lakes District Council. In July that year 24.99 per cent was sold to Auckland International Airport Ltd without consulting ratepayers of the Queenstown Lakes district.

Yesterday, former Mayor Warren Cooper said while he ”could not criticise” the outcomes the board and various directors had provided for the community over the past seven years ”I don’t know if we have to be supplemented by questionable talent from the north”.

There was plenty of talent in Queenstown and ”… there’s too much of Queenstown at the present time being planned by Auckland”.

Boult says the council was looking at only the two appointments at present, but ”very much” desired to see greater Queenstown representation on the board.

