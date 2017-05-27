Mountain Scene reporter Paul Taylor and freelance photographer Blair Pattinson have won Canon Media Awards.

Taylor was named community journalist of the year at last Friday’s ceremony in Auckland, while Pattinson took the gong for best news photo.

Judges Jim Eagles and Fred Tulett said Taylor’s portfolio is “community reporting at its best – two genuine scoops, the beginning of a successful campaign and a heart-warming interview”.

Pattinson, who freelances for the Scene, won with his un-baa-lievable shot of the final moments of a high-speed police chase, published in the Otago Daily Times in January last year.

Judges Mark Baker, Rob Taggart and Jane Ussher said: “Wow! This was again a very tough category.

“Blair Pattinson captured an iconic news picture of a Queenstown police chase stopped by a flock of sheep.”