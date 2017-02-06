Bungy staffers pitch in

A Queenstown tourism giant’s staff helped at a crash scene yesterday.

AJ Hackett Bungy staffers helped St John paramedics and fire volunteers attend to motorcyclists injured on State Highway 6 outside the bungy company’s Kawarau Bridge operation about 2pm yesterday.

The crash comes just two days after local cops announced they were launching a motorbike safety campaign.

St John Queenstown station manager Keith Raymond says two male riders, both from Queenstown, were injured after one rode into the back of the other.

One had moderate-to-serious leg injuries, and was taken by road to Invercargill Hospital.

The other had moderate rib injuries, and was taken by road to Dunedin Hospital.

Both men were initially assessed at Frankton’s Lakes District Hospital.

A Wellington-based police media adviser says a car was also involved in the crash, and an investigation into the cause of the accident had begun.

The highway was closed for about an hour, and fire volunteers diverted traffic through the company’s car park.

Otago Daily Times